Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on October 6th

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.263 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
Imperial Brands Stock Up 1.8 %
IMBBY opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70.
About Imperial Brands
