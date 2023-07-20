Independent Bank Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Independent Bank Stock Up 2.5 %

IBCP stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 24.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $36,520.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, Director Terance L. Beia acquired 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $28,600.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,775.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 198.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 21.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading

