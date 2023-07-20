Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Down to $17.71

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.71, but opened at $16.00. Infosys shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 4,806,105 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Infosys Trading Down 9.5 %

The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,987,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Infosys by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,618,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,724 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,279 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

