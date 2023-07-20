ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.74

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 317904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 74,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in ING Groep by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 84,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

