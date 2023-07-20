Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Innate Pharma Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,344. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

About Innate Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

