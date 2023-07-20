Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IPHA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,344. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.97.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.
