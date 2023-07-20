Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Update

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 176,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 79,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,176. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. Innospec’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $310,567.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $73,308.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Innospec by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Innospec by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 20.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Stories

