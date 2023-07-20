Insider Buying: Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT) Major Shareholder Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,850,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,604,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Price Performance

Shares of SGMT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,671. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $16.58.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.