Insider Buying: Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Insider Purchases £20,230 in Stock

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Anderson bought 17,000 shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £20,230 ($26,451.36).

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SHED stock opened at GBX 123.40 ($1.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £582.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. Urban Logistics REIT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.50 ($2.43).

Urban Logistics REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,352.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Urban Logistics REIT

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Urban Logistics REIT from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

