Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $214,955.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 454,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,014,540.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $77,175.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $71,550.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $180,765.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $73,625.00.

NASDAQ BWMN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.45. 34,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,784. The company has a market cap of $459.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.56 and a beta of 1.08. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after buying an additional 930,358 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 90,580 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 326.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 84,725 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

