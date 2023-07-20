Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Sells $3,124,448.04 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 18,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $3,124,448.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock opened at $171.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.70. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.07 and a fifty-two week high of $172.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

See Also

