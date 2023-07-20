Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells $624,641.15 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

