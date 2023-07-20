Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Sells 26,147 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Lendino sold 26,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $578,371.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,074.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeff Lendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $506,815.80.

Jamf Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of JAMF traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 413,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 320.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JAMF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

