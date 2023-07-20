Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.8 %

Kellogg stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.73. 2,258,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.64.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Kellogg by 42,578.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,091 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Kellogg by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 119,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in Kellogg by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.