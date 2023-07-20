Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $22,197.78 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $22,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,900.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Friday, July 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85.

On Monday, July 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $20,497.95.

On Thursday, July 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $19,598.04.

On Friday, June 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $9,079.17.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $21,397.86.

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $20,897.91.

On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,798.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

loanDepot Trading Up 1.3 %

LDI opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $721.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in loanDepot by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.