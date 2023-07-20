Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $22,197.78 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Free Report) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $22,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,900.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85.
  • On Wednesday, July 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85.
  • On Monday, July 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $20,497.95.
  • On Thursday, July 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $19,598.04.
  • On Friday, June 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $9,079.17.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $21,397.86.
  • On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85.
  • On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $20,897.91.
  • On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,798.12.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

loanDepot Trading Up 1.3 %

LDI opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $721.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in loanDepot by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

