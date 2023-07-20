Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 4,517 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Free Report) Director Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $10,253.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 797,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,532.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $22,197.78.
  • On Friday, July 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.
  • On Wednesday, July 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.
  • On Monday, July 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $20,497.95.
  • On Thursday, July 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04.
  • On Friday, June 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $9,079.17.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $21,397.86.
  • On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.
  • On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $20,897.91.
  • On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $18,798.12.

loanDepot Price Performance

LDI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 400,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $708.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.47. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

