Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 4,517 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $10,253.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 797,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,532.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Monday, July 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $22,197.78.

On Friday, July 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.

On Monday, July 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $20,497.95.

On Thursday, July 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04.

On Friday, June 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $9,079.17.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $21,397.86.

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $20,897.91.

On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $18,798.12.

loanDepot Price Performance

LDI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 400,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $708.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.47. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.