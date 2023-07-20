Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 4,517 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $10,253.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 797,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,532.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $22,197.78.
- On Friday, July 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.
- On Monday, July 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $20,497.95.
- On Thursday, July 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04.
- On Friday, June 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $9,079.17.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $21,397.86.
- On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.
- On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $20,897.91.
- On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $18,798.12.
loanDepot Price Performance
LDI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 400,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $708.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.47. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than loanDepot
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.