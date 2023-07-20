Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $1,186,380.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,186,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $2,195,198.46.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,186,380.00.
- On Monday, June 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total value of $2,242,917.30.
- On Friday, June 9th, Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98.
- On Thursday, May 18th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total value of $2,185,707.42.
- On Thursday, May 4th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $988,650.00.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $185.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66.
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after buying an additional 400,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after buying an additional 754,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after buying an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after buying an additional 251,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
