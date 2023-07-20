Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $1,186,380.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,186,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $2,195,198.46.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,186,380.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total value of $2,242,917.30.

On Friday, June 9th, Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98.

On Thursday, May 18th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total value of $2,185,707.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $988,650.00.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $185.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after buying an additional 400,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after buying an additional 754,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after buying an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after buying an additional 251,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

