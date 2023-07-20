Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells 34,116 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 34,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $110,535.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,801 shares in the company, valued at $430,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 49,999 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $129,997.40.

On Thursday, May 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 7,226 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $21,605.74.

On Monday, May 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 28,123 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $84,650.23.

TDUP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.22. 1,137,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.71.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 62.08% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

