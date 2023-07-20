Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at JMP Securities

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $13.18 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.