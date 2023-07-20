Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at JMP Securities

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.
Inspired Entertainment Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:INSE opened at $13.18 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inspired Entertainment
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.