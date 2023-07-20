Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.64.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insulet Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PODD opened at $287.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.52. Insulet has a 12 month low of $208.54 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.12, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Insulet by 22.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Insulet by 6.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 28.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Insulet by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

