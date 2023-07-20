Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,400 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTR. Citigroup cut their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 89,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Phoenician Capital LLC increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 300,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 3,391,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of INTR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 105,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,369. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.58.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $197.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.