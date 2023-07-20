Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) & Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Financial Contrast

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) and Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Interfor and Enviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interfor N/A N/A N/A Enviva -21.22% -61.64% -8.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Interfor and Enviva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interfor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enviva 1 2 1 1 2.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Interfor currently has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 60.67%. Enviva has a consensus target price of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 128.16%. Given Enviva’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enviva is more favorable than Interfor.

35.5% of Interfor shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.1% of Enviva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interfor and Enviva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interfor N/A N/A N/A $0.88 22.09 Enviva $1.09 billion 0.78 -$168.31 million ($3.64) -3.44

Interfor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enviva. Enviva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interfor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Interfor beats Enviva on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products. The company also provides stock for windows and doors; supplies specialty materials; and logs and wood chips. Its products are used for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company was formerly known as International Forest Products Limited and changed its name to Interfor Corporation in May 2014. Interfor Corporation was incorporated in 1963 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc. produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc. in December 2021. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

