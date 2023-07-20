International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.11. 297,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,860. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Bancshares has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $53.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 40.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

