International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,953,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 4,677,875 shares.The stock last traded at $139.18 and had previously closed at $135.48.
The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of International Business Machines
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,331,000 after buying an additional 270,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after purchasing an additional 235,143 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
International Business Machines Trading Up 3.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.84.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- Will a Decrease in Housing Starts Hurt Homebuilder Stocks?
- Panama’s Copa Airlines Soars in Buy Zone Post-Analyst Upgrades
- Is Cohu Inc. One of the Cheapest Chip Stocks Around?
- Is This The Top For Tesla Stock?
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.