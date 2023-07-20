International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,953,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 4,677,875 shares.The stock last traded at $139.18 and had previously closed at $135.48.

The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,331,000 after buying an additional 270,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after purchasing an additional 235,143 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.84.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

