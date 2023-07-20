Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 600 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after buying an additional 387,696 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,579,321,000 after purchasing an additional 431,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.16.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.26. 14,707,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,940,461. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $180.78 billion, a PE ratio of 506.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average of $94.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

