Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 252,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,731. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

