Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,589 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

