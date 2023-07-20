Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 418.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 97,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 78,619 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 40,087.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Paramount Global stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049,902. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

