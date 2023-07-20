Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 55,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,987,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,574,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

