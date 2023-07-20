Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,174,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,377,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 815,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,686,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 815,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,686,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $39.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 853,993 shares of company stock valued at $34,081,803 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 3.6 %

RBLX stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,983,554. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.48.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.