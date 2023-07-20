Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 130 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.6% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSD traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.69. 10,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,170. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.24. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $233.01.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

