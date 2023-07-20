Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $373.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.48.

Shares of ISRG opened at $349.70 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.72.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

