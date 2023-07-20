Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Inuvo to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Price Performance

INUV opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inuvo ( NYSE:INUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 21.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Inuvo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

