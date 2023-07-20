Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.45. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Inventronics Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.76. The firm has a market cap of C$11.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.12.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. Inventronics had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 million during the quarter.

Inventronics Company Profile

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

