Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 159 ($2.08). Approximately 146,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 210,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($2.07).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164.48. The company has a market capitalization of £285.77 million, a P/E ratio of -807.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,500.00%.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

