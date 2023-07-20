Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Up 26.5% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMWGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMWFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 101,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 50.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

