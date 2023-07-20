Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Up 26.5% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:BSMW Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 101,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 50.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

