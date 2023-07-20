Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for July 20th (AMX, AROW, BLFS, BUD, CDNS, CFG, CNP, DBM, FIVE, GCBC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, July 20th:

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Get América Móvil SAB de CV alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $68.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $210.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$7.50 target price on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $141.00 target price on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.