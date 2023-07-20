Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,890,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 25,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.62. 3,640,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,132. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,009,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

