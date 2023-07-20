Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $209,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 94,428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 71,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,484 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.83 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.