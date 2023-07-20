Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,633,000 after buying an additional 172,801 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after buying an additional 127,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,542,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

NYSE IRM opened at $62.23 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $184,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,110. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.