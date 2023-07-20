Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Short Interest Down 17.9% in June

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,320,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 17,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.66.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

IRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.