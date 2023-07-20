iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $447,256,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,739,000 after acquiring an additional 44,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,563,000 after buying an additional 501,924 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $102.87.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

