iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,399,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,555,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,344 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,177,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 176,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,155. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $51.27.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1396 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.