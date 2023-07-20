iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Reduced by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJR opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.