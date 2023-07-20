iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.98. 878,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,040,396. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

