iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.69

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.69 and last traded at $99.65, with a volume of 72912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.34.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.