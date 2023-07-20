iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.69

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.69 and last traded at $99.65, with a volume of 72912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.34.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

