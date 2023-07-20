iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 59,454 shares.The stock last traded at $46.12 and had previously closed at $46.17.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $636.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares India 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,287,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 62,550 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.