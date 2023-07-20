iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 59,454 shares.The stock last traded at $46.12 and had previously closed at $46.17.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $636.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.
iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
About iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
