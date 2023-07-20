iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Up 17.7% in June

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,050,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 15,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,669,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.73. 6,902,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.38. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.3465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.
Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
