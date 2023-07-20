iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Up 17.7% in June

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,050,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 15,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,669,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.73. 6,902,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.38. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.3465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,598,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,710,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,366,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,769,000 after purchasing an additional 744,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,883 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,267,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,673,000 after purchasing an additional 409,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,540,000 after buying an additional 505,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

