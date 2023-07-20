iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Position Increased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of EWC opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

