iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Lifted by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $22,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $96.97. The stock had a trading volume of 326,999 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

