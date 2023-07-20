iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.56

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 11532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $594.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 344.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 858,461 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 355.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 533,255 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 156.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 305,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 186,431 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

